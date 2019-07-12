Two retired Army officers join BJP

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Two retired Army officers -- Lieutenant General (retd) A S Rawat and Colonel (retd) C S Rawat -- joined the BJP Friday during a membership drive. The two veterans, including their family members, joined the BJP at the Delhi unit office in the presence of senior leaders. Welcoming them into the party, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said all sections of society are connecting with the BJP attracted by its policy of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas'. Lt General (retd) Rawat lauded the BJP as a political party that keeps national security as its topmost priority. "I am joining BJP after being influenced by it and I will discharge any responsibility given to me honestly," he said. The membership drive of the BJP is going on across the country. PTI VIT SMN