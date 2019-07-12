Two school students killed in landslides in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jul 12 (PTI) Two students were buried alive and two others injured after a boundary wall of a school hostel collapsed in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district due to landslides triggered by incessant downpour, police said on Friday.The incident occurred on Thursday at the hostel of a government school located at Namtsering village when 19 girl students were asleep in their rooms, Tawang Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.The deceased have been identified as Genden Wangmu and Rinchi Lhamu, students of Class 5 and 6, respectively.With the state capital witnessing landslips, mudslides and road blockades due to heavy rainfall for several days, the district administration has ordered closure of all schools in Itanagar till Sunday.A 23-year-old woman was reportedly swept away by flashfloods in West Kameng district on Monday and is still untraceable.The Itanagar-Naharlagun stretch of NH-415, which is being upgraded to a four-lane highway, is the worst hit by the monsoon fury.Landslides and disruption of surface communication have also been reported from West and East Kameng, East and West Siang, and Pakke-Kessang districts.The Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road remained closed in West Kameng district for the sixth day on Friday as massive landslides were reported at several places.Deputy Commissioner (DC) of the district Sonal Swaroop has restricted the movement of all types of vehicles on the road between the Pinjoli bridge point and Tenga for over a month since July 11.The DC has advised commuters to avoid travelling through the road and to take a detour through the Orang-Kalaktang-Shergaon-Rupa-Tenga (OKSRT) road.The Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) has been asked to clear the debris and take up road restoration works on war footing.Meanwhile, the Seppa-Tezpur road has been blocked near Jayanti village in East Kameng district due to a massive landslide.Expressing concern, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has asked all the departments concerned to coordinate among themselves and work out an emergency mitigation plan under the supervision of the chief secretary.He has also directed the disaster management department to issue instructions to all the district administrations to provide sufficient relief materials, food and drinking water to the flood-affected people. PTI UPL BDC MM RC