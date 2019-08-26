Two sentenced to life for murder of relative in Bundi

Kota, Aug 26 (PTI) The district court here on Monday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for murdering a relative in his house in Patyal Budhpura village here. Judge Umashankar Vyas convicted Chitarlal Bheel and his brother-in-law Ramesh Bheel of killing Shortilal Bheel, public prosecutor Yogesh Yadav said. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on them and ordered them to hand over the amount to the deceased's wife, he said. Chitarlal was the brother of the deceased and they were locked in a dispute over land. On the evening of May 31, 2018, Chitarlal and Ramesh consumed liquor and attacked Shortilal in his house with sticks killing him on the spot, he added. Based on a complaint by the deceased's wife Mangibai, the police registered an FIR against the two for murder and initiated an investigation into the matter, Yadav said.Statements of 16 witnesses were recorded during the trial and 15 documents were produced before the court, he said. PTI CORR AAR