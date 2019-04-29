Two shooters of Haryana gang arrested in Delhi after encounter: Police

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Two sharpshooters of Naresh Sethi-Raju Basodi gang have been arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Rohini area, police said Monday.They have been identified as Ravi (25), who was carrying reward of Rs 1 lakh, and Rohit (27), both residents of Haryana's Jhajjar, they said.They were wanted in three murder and two robbery cases in Haryana."The members of the alleged gang belong to Jhajjar and Sonipat area. This gang has recently joined hands with Gogi gang of Alipur in Delhi," Rajiv Ranjan, Additional Commissioner of Police (crime), said. They have been operating in Haryana and were involved in contract killings, handling of disputed properties and extortion in Sonipat and Jhajjar districts, he said.Police got a tip-off on Sunday that Ravi and Rohit would come to Rohini for a robbery following which a trap was laid and at around 6.30 pm they were arrested, the officer said.Four sophisticated weapons, nine cartridges and a bike have been recovered from them, he added. PTI NIT NIT SOMSOM