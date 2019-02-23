Two shops, two cars gutted in fire in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Feb 23 (PTI) Two shops and as many vehicles were gutted in a fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Saturday, police said.The fire, which broke out in the early hours in Mendhar town damaged the shops of Shuban Gupta and Amit Tandon and the cars of Mohammad Zubair and Mohammad Aijaz, which were parked nearby, a police official said.He said a case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. PTI TAS DIVDIV