Two shot at over playing songs at function in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Two persons were allegedly thrashed and shot at following a brawl over playing music at a function in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said Monday.Shanky Bhardwaj (23) and Tushar Bhardwaj (16) received injuries in the incident that took place on Sunday night, they said.The disc jockey (DJ) Akshay (19), his employer Amit Sharma (29) and his brother Ashish Sharma (23) were arrested for firing at the duo, they added. The police received a call regarding a quarrel and firing at Choti Chopal in Palam village at 10.24 pm, a senior police officer said. According to eyewitness Mohit, a friend of the victims, he had insisted the DJ to play a particular song but his request was ignored resulting in a heated argument, the senior officer said.As Shanky and Tushar too joined in, Akshay informed Amit and Ashish who came there along with an associate Sanjay, the officer added.In his statement, Mohit alleged that Sanjay and Amit thrashed the trio and even fired at Shanky and Tushar before fleeing the spot, police said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI AMP RHL