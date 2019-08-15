Two sisters found murdered at PG facility in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) Two sisters hailing from Abohar in Punjab were found murdered with their throats slit at a paying guest (PG) facility here, police said on Thursday. Rajwant Kaur and Manpreet Kaur, aged 22 and 23, respectively, were staying at a PG facility in Sector 22 for the past some time, police said, adding that they worked at a factory in neighbouring Zirakpur. When they did not pick their phones on Thursday, members of their family contacted their acquaintance in Chandigarh to enquire about them. The door of their room was found locked from outside. Their acquaintance broke open the door and found them lying in a pool of blood. Chandigarh SSP Nilambari Jagadale, along with other police officials, visited the spot. Police said a sharp-edged weapons might have been used in the crime. A forensic team also visited the spot to collect samples, police said. Police are scrutinising the CCTVs installed in the area. PTI CHS VSD RDKRDK