Two smugglers arrested with 48 kg of Cannabis in J-K's Ramban: Police

Jammu, April 30 (PTI) Police arrested two narcotic smugglers and seized 48 kg of cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Tuesday, officials said.The seizures were made after police teams intercepted two vehicles at Sham Palace in Ramban, they said.After searches, 26 kg and 22 kg of cannabis were seized from the two vehicles and two persons were arrested, the officials said.The accused were identified as Mohd Qasim and Mohd Karim Sheikh, both residents of Mumbai, they added.Further investigation in the case is underway, the officials said. PTI AB SOMSOM