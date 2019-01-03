Two smugglers arrested with heroin in Udhampur

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Two narcotic smugglers were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir'sUdhampur district on Thursday, the police said. Based on a tip-off, a police party intercepted a car at main market in Udhampur city and during its search, 60 grams of heroin was recovered, they said.The occupants-- Shubham Gupta and Harjeet Singh of Udhampur were arrested, they added.A case was registered and further investigation is on, they said. PTI AB RHL