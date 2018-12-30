Two soldiers die of cardiac arrest in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Two army personnel apparently died of cardiac arrest on Sunday in two separate incidents in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.Naib-subedar Rajinder Singh was found unconscious by his colleagues inside his barrack at Narian camp in Chingus area of the district, a police official said.He said the soldier was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.Police have started inquest proceedings in this connection, he said, adding that preliminary investigations suggest that Singh had suffered a massive heart attack resulting in his on-the-spot death.In another incident, he said, Subedar Harpal Singh who had come on leave to his home collapsed in Noushera market and died on way to hospital.The body of the deceased was handed over to his family for the last rites after completion of legal formalities, the official said.PTI TAS CK