Two spcl teams formed to trace girl missing from Andhra's Krishna

Machilipatnam (AP), Aug 5 (PTI) The police in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district have constituted two special teams to trace the 14-year-old girl, who has been missing since June and was allegedly kidnapped by her relative, an official police said on Monday. SP, Krishna, M Ravindranath Babu said the girl from Machilipatnam town has been missing since June 24. Preliminary investigation confirmed she was kidnapped by her relative identified as S Jagadeesh from Guntur district, police said. The police has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the accused. PTI CORR CK