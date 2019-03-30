Two students go missing after they fall in canal in Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh Sahib, Mar 30 (PTI) Two college students went missing after they fell in a canal here on Saturday, police said. Three students of Desh Bhagat College -- Farid Hasan Ansari, Honey Tiyagi and Pranav residents of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab respectively -- went for a walk near the canal, they said. One of them fell in the water trying to wash his hand and the other two fell later trying to save their friend, they said. One of students, Pranav, was rescued by the locals but the other two are still missing, officials said. Sirhind SHO Rajneesh Sood said a search operation has been launched for the missing youths. PTI COR CHS INDIND