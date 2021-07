Muzaffarnagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Two Class 12 students were killed in a road accident when they were going to take their board exams here, police said Saturday. Rikanshu (16) and Shivam (18) were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle at Morna on Bhopa road on Friday, they said.The truck driver was arrested and his vehicle seized, police said PTI CORR ANBANBANB