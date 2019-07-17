Two suspect in over 60 cases of chain snatching held

Panchkula, Jul 17 (PTI) Two men who have over 60 cases of chain snatching registered against them in several states were arrested in Haryana's Panchkula on Wednesday, police said.Ashok Kumar and Rajiv Kohli, both residents of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, have cases pending against them in Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chennai, they said.They were arrested by a team of Crime Branch from Majri Chowk in Panchkula while they were on their way to Uttar Pradesh in a jeep, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamaldeep Goyal said.Police have seized a bike and gold chains from them, he said.They have been taken on police remand and are being interrogated for more details, the officer said. PTI SUN MAZ MAZ SOMSOM