Two suspected gangsters arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Two alleged members of the Naveen Kasana gang, each carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, have been arrested from the Preet Vihar area here, officials said Thursday.The accused, Ravinder (28) and Anil Kumar (23), are residents of Shastri Nagar, they said.Ravinder was arrested from the Preet Vihar metro station on Monday based on specific inputs, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rajiv Ranjan said.On his instance, Kumar, another gang member, was nabbed, he added. During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they, along with Naveen Kasana, Abdul Ahad, Lalu, Salman, Shoaib, Shakeel, Ravinder and Indal, had robbed Rs 15 lakh cash from a man on September 17, 2018 after shooting at him, the officer said.During an investigation into the robbery, Naveen Kasana, Indal and Ravinder were arrested but the rest have been on the run, he added.The accused have disclosed their involvement in many other cases. Police have seized two country-made pistols and six live cartridges from them, Additional CP Ranjan said, adding that investigation is in progress and more arrests are expected. PTI NIT IJT