Banihal/Jammu, May 13 (PTI) Two suspected militants were arrested Monday in Ramban district of Jammu region, a senior police officer said.Shoukat Ahmad of Awantipora and Taufeeq Ahmad of Kulgam were arrested in Gool area around 3.30 am, the officer said.He said both of them are being interrogated,Further details are awaited.