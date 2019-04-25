Two teams formed to estimate crop loss due to rains, hailstorm in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Food and Civil Supplies Department Secretary Mugdha Sinha Thursday said the Centre has constituted two teams to estimate the crop loss due to rains and hailstorm occurred a few days ago.Two teams have been constituted to procure wheat crop which suffered more than 50 per cent loss due to rains and hailstorm, Sinha said in a statement.She said the teams will collect samples on April 26 in Kota, Baran, Bundi, Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar to submit its report. PTI AG CKCK