Two teenagers drown in Rajasthan's Sikar

Sikar, Aug 19 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned in a pond in Dantaramgarh of Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said on Monday. They had taken cattle for grazing and then went to take a bath in the nearby pond. While bathing, they slipped and drowned, Dantaramgarh police station in-charge Sriram Kaswan said. The deceased were identified as Shambhudayal Meena (17) and Ramavatar Gurjar (17). The police officer said the bodies were brought out of the pond with the help of villagers. They were declared brought dead at the hospital. Bodies were handed over to relatives after a post-mortem. PTI CORR AG RDKRDK