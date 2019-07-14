Two teenagers drown in Saryu river

Bahraich, Jul 14 (PTI) Two teenagers drowned while bathing in Saryu river here Sunday, officials said. According to Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover, the incident took place at Baruah ghat. "The teenagers Suresh Lodh (16) and Sachin Lodh (15) had gone to take a bath, when they were swept away by the fast current of the river. Divers fished out the bodies of the deceased boys," he said, adding the bodies were sent for post-mortem. PTI CORR NAV INDIND