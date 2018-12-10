Two teens detained in temple theft case in Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 10 (PTI) Two teenagers were Monday detained for their alleged involvement in a temple theft case in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, the police said.A local resident had Sunday lodged an FIR about the theft in an ancient temple in old Thanamandi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri Yougal Manhas said.The police team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) of Thanamandi Police Station Nazir Ahmad began the investigation immediately and names of the two teenagers surfaced, he added. The police then conducted a raid and nabbed the two boys, aged 15 and 11 years, he said further. The minors were produced in the court of special juvenile magistrate, he said, adding the case was further being investigated. PTI AB MAZ RHL