Two terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.More details are awaited. PTI SSB DVDV