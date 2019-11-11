scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two terrorists killed in Bandipora encounter

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Monday morning, police said.While one terrorist was killed on Sunday during a gunfight between security forces in Lawdara village, about 55 km from Srinagar, another was killed this morning, they said.The encounter broke out when security forces launched a search operation following specific information about the presence of some terrorists.More details are awaited. PTI SSB DVDV

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos