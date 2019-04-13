Two terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian district

Srinagar, Apr 13 (PTI) Two unidentified terrorists were Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army said."Two terrorists have been killed in the Shopian operation," an Army spokesman said.He said weapons and war-like stores have been recovered from the encounter site.The operation is in progress, the spokesman said.Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Gahand area of Shopian in south Kashmir this morning after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there.The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the search party of the forces, who retaliated. PTI SSB RCJ