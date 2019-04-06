Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in J-K's Shopian

Srinagar, Apr 6 (PTI) Two terrorists were killed in a brief gunbattle with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday, police said.The terrorists opened fire on a patrolling party of the Army from an orchard in Shopian, following which the soldiers retaliated, a police official said.He said two ultras were killed in the exchange of fire.The identity and the affiliation of the slain terrorists were being ascertained, the official added. PTI MIJ IJTIJT