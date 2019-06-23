Two tourists die as boulders hit them in HP's Kinnaur

Kinnaur (HP), June 23 (PTI) Two tourists from Punjab died after rolling boulders hit their bike in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district of Kinnaur on Sunday morning, the police said.The deceased have been identified as Ishan and Sunil Kumar of Baltana in Zirakpur of Punjab's Mohali district, they added.Both the tourists were going to Kaza in Lahaul-Spiti on their bike when boulders hit them around 6 am at Kashang nullah, about ten kms away from Kinnaur's district headquarter Reckong Peo. The boulders rolled down from mountains when a group of tourists were passing through Kashang area, they added. The bodies have been sent to Reckong Peo Regional Hospital for postmortem, they added.Family members of the deceased have been informed.PTI CORR DJI DVDV