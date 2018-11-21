scorecardresearch
Two trucks collide in UP; two killed, 4 injured

Badaun (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Two people were killed and four others injured in a collision between two trucks on Moradabad-Farrukhabad road here Wednesday morning, police said. The accident took place between Vankota and Sohi villages, a police official said, adding, the identity of the deceased was being ascertained. The four injured were admitted to the district hospital where two of them were stated to be in a serious condition, he added. Further details are awaited.PTI COR SAB AD RCJ

