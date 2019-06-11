Two UP cops suspended for thrashing cyber cell officer

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 11 (PTI) A Reserve Police Line inspector and a constable have been suspended for allegedly beating up a cyber cell officer in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said Tuesday.The duo was suspended on Monday, they said.The cyber cell officer, Karmbur Singh, is investigating a case against constable Pramod Kumar. The constable, along with inspector Sanjay Kumar, was allegedly trying to pressure Singh to file a favourable report in the case, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Pandey said. PTI CORR DIVDIV