Two vital bridges dedicated to nation in Jammu region�

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) Two vital bridges, constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) near the International Border (IB) in Samba and Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sectors of Jammu region, were Friday dedicated to the nation, a defence spokesman said.The strategically important 331 metre long Bein bridge in Samba district was constructed at total cost of Rs 21 crores under project 'Sampark', the spokesman said. He said the bridge, which was completed six months before its scheduled time, is located on Parole-Rajpura road near International Border and would facilitate in smooth connectivity and improve the socio-economic development of nearby border villages in Samba region. Union minister Jitendra Singh along with Director General BRO Lt Gen Harpal Singh,dedicated the bridge to the nation through e-inauguration from New Delhi, the spokesman said. Terming construction of Bein Bridge a great achievement by BRO, the union minister praised the BROand said it has been rendering commendable services through construction and maintenance of roads and bridges in border areas fulfilling the strategic need of Indian Army also. The other bridge, 121 metre Dhok bridge on Akhnoor-Pallanwalla road near the LoC in Jammu district, was inagurated by senior BJP leader and Member parliament Jugal Kishore along with Chief Engineer, Project Sampark, Brig Y K Ahuja, the spokesman said. He said the bridge has been constructed with a total cost of Rs 7.28 crore under supervision of 57 RCC and13 BRTF of project 'Sampark'. "It was completed 11 months before its scheduled time and will facilitate in smooth connectivity and improve the socio-economic development of nearby border villages in Pallanwala region," he said. This was the third bridge being completed in the last one year on the same road and two more bridges are on verge of completion, he said. PTI TAS RCJ