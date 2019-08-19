Two wanted criminals held in UP

Lucknow, Aug 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Monday arrested two wanted criminals who carried a reward of Rs 20,000 each on their heads from Bareilly district, officials said.Following a tip-off, Dinesh and Premveer were arrested from near Transit Hostel in Bareilly, the STF said in a release issued here.Both of them were wanted in a number of criminal cases under the Gangsters Act and the Arms Act, the release said. PTI ABN DIVDIV