Two wanted dacoits nabbed in Agra, says STF

Noida (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) Two members of the notorious Bawaria gang in Rajasthan were arrested in Agra for their involvement in a case of dacoity, the police said Monday.Vijay alias Sonu Singh (35) and Ravi alias Chatrapal Singh (32) were brothers and hailed from Bharatpur district in Rajasthan, they said.Carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each, the duo was nabbed late Sunday night after a gunfight with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), an officer of the Noida unit of the STF said."They were involved in a sensational dacoity at Pali Dogra village in Mathura district in 2015," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), STF, Rajkumar Mishra said. "They had looted jewellery, cash and other valuables from a house and escaped after opening fire at people, injuring around half a dozen villagers including women," he added. "We had received a tip-off that they would be coming to Agra and were planning a dacoity. Based on the inputs, a team reached Malpura in Agra and nabbed them," he said further.However, an accomplice of the duo managed to escape, Mishra said, adding that two firearms and ammunition were seized from the criminals. A case has been registered against the duo, the officer said. PTI KIS AD RHL