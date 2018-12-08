Two wanted fugitives of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested two wanted fugitive members of Sonu Dariyapur gang who were carrying a reward of Rs two lakh each on their head.The accused duo have been identified as Vijay Sehrawat (38) and Sanjay Lakra (47), police said Saturday, adding illegal arms and ammunition and a stolen car were also recovered from their possession. The accused, untraceable for more than 12 years, were wanted in several cases including murder of police personnel and under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).Police received an information that Sehrawat and Lakra along with their associates were planning to commit some crime in Delhi and were also in possession of illegal weapons, said P S Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell). On Friday, acting on a tip off that the accused would arrive at Pochanpur to meet their other associates, a trap was laid at Najafgarh drain and both the accused were intercepted in a car. Subsequently, they were apprehended, the DCP said.Investigations revealed the accused were planning to eliminate witnesses of the cases against their gang members, he said. Sehrawat, a graduate from Delhi University is a son of retired police officer. He has more than six cases of MCOCA, murder, attempt to murder, assault case registered against him, the DCP said. Another accused Lakra is a son of retired government personnel. He was arrested in 2005 in a case of Arms Act and is previously involved in over 20 cases of MCOCA, murder, attempt to murder and assault among others, the senior officer said. Three pistols including one imported pistol have been recovered from the accused, police said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI AMP RCJ