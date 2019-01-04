Two wanted men held after daylight gunfight with police in Noida

Noida (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) Two men, wanted in cases of robbery and loot, were arrested here Friday afternoon following a gunfight with police in the heart of the city, officials said.The accused, identified as Himanshu and Shabbir, were held near the Shani Mandir in Sector 14 A after they were chased down by the officials of Sector 20 police station, they said."Working on a tip-off, the two were intercepted during a checking by police, but they fled on their motorcycle by opening fire at the police team," Inspector Manoj Kumar Pant said."The duo was chased by the police team but after covering some distance, their bike lost balance and they fell down. Having suffered injuries, they again opened fire as the police team reached near them," Pant, the station house officer of Sector 20, said.In a retaliatory fire by police, the two were injured and soon overpowered and taken into custody, he said.A stolen licensed-revolver, some bullets and cash was recovered from their possession, Pant said, adding that their motorcycle, which was stolen from Delhi, was also impounded in the action.Himanshu, a native of Aligarh, has several cases of loot and robbery registered against him at police stations in Noida and Faridabad in Haryana, while Shabbir, a local, has at least 35 cases against him in similar cases, police said.The station house officer said the duo was on the radar of police for robberies, the latest of which was held on December 31 last year at a house in Sector 31's Nithari."They had stolen the licensed revolver, gold and silver jewellery worth lakhs and mobile phones after breaking into the house," Pant said.A case has been registered against the duo and they have been remanded in judicial custody, he added. PTI KIS KJKJ