Two women buried alive under mound of earth while digging soil near it

Badaun, Oct 19 (PTI) Two women were buried alive while a third one was seriously injured when a mound of earth, near which they were digging soil, collapsed on them near here on Saturday, said an official.Bisauli Sub-Divisional Magistrate C P Saroj said the incident took place in Wazirganj police station area, where Gyan Devi, 46, Sunita, 30, and Rita had gone to dig the soil near the mound in their village.As they were digging the soil, the mound collapsed and the three women were buried under the heap of soil, the SDM said.Villagers rushed to the spot, and extricated the three women from the debris. But Gyan Devi and Sunita died by then, while Rita was hospitalised, he said.