scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two women buried alive while digging sand in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 23 (PTI) Two women died after being buried alive while digging sand in Jhalawar district on Saturday, police said.Suabai Banjara (40) and Gyatri Banjara (22), were residents of nearby Bawada village, SHO Khanpur Police Station Kamal Chand Meena said.They were digging sand near Chandkhedi village when the accident occurred, the officer said. Hearing their cries for help, some locals rushed to the spot but the women were buried under a large pile of sand. By the time they were taken out, the duo had died, he added.The bodies were handed over to the family members after the postmortem examination, he said. PTI CORR MAZ RHL RHL

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos