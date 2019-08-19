Two women commit suicide in separate incidents in UP

Banda (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Two women allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Banda district, police said on Monday.The first incident took place in Pangara village on Sunday, where a 20-year-old woman, identified as Aarti, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her room over being scolded by her mother, Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal said.In the second incident, which took place in Murwal village under the Baberu police station area on Sunday, Seema, 26, allegedly set herself ablaze after she had a tiff with her husband on phone. She had come to her stay at her parents 'place and was to return to her in-laws' by Tuesday, Pal said.Police said the bodies have been handed over to their family and investigation in both the cases is underway. PTI CORR NAV KJ