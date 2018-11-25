Two women dead as tree falls on them in Chamba, FIR lodged

Shimla, Nov 25 (PTI) Two women died and two others were injured when a tree fell on them in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said.The deceased have been identified as Seema and Suto Devi of Dureel village, they said adding that the injured Sanju and Anku have been admitted to an area hospital.In his statement to police, Seema's husband Krishen Dutt stated that he, his family and local villagers were going to Patala jungle to collect wood for daily use, when the incident happened.Dutt said they saw Sanju cutting a tree in the area. "We forbade Sanju from cutting the tree as our families were collecting wood from the nullah but he did not stop."A case has been registered under sections 336, 304A, 379 of the Indian Penal Code and 42 of the Indian Forests Act against Sanju of Handora village following Dutt's statement, police said.Police said an investigation is underway. PTI DJI ABHABH