Two women die after car falls into gorge in Himachal

Shimla, Apr 8 (PTI) Two women died and four others were seriously injured as their car fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Monday, police said. Uma Devi and Godavari died in the incident at Sayog, district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said. She said the four injured had been admitted to a hospital in Banjar. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. PTI DJIHMB