Two women fall prey to triple talaq in Kota on single day

Kota, Aug 23 (PTI) Two women fell victim to the outlawed custom of triple talaq on the same day in this district with their husbands allegedly divorcing them with the oral diktat.Kota's Waqf Nagar resident Anisa Khan on Thursday alleged her husband Usman, a resident of Nagar area in Bharatpur district, divorced her for not bringing more dowry and turned her out of her matrimonial home, said police.In her complaint to Kota's City Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhargav, Khan said her husband divorced her after raising the demand and beating her up.On the SP's direction, an FIR was lodged under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 against Usman at the Dadabari police station and the investigation was started, said SHO Tarachand Bansiwal. In the second case, a 55-year-old woman, Rehana alleged her husband Sarwar Ansari, a former employee of Kota's Command Area Development project, divorced her by uttering talaq thrice earlier in the day.On the woman's compliant, an FIR was registered at the Kunhari police station.