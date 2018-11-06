Two women held with Rs 42L worth of gold bars at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Two Mumbai-bound women have been apprehended by the CISF at the IGI Airport here on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle eight small gold bars worth Rs 42 lakh by concealing them in shoes, a senior official said. The incident took place early on Tuesday when a woman security personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) detected some suspicious items in the shoe of one of the women, who was identified as Karishma Thakur. Eight small gold bars were recovered from the woman's shoes, the official said. A CISF spokesperson said Thakur was accompanied by another woman and they had landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport from Chennai and were supposed to take a flight to Mumbai. "On enquiry, both the passengers could not produce any relevant document and did not give satisfactory reply. The two women, along with the recovered gold bars weighing about 1.32-kg and worth approximately Rs 42 lakh, were handed over to Income Tax Department officials for further action," the spokesperson said. PTI NES NES SMNSMN