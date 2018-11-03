Two women injured in acid attack

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) Two women suffered burn injuries when unidentified bike-borne miscreants threw acid on them in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, police said. The women, aged 20 and 19, both residents of Biskohar Tola, were attacked on their way home around 9 pm Friday, they said. They suffered injuries to their face and upper part of the body and were rushed to a hospital from where doctors referred them to PGI Lucknow. Another woman who had rushed after hearing the screams also got injured when she came in contact with the two women and was also admitted to hospital. A case was registered against two unidentified miscreants in this connection but no one has been arrested so far, Trilokpur SHO Hari Narayan Dixit said, adding that a probe into the matter is on. He said raids are being conducted in the area to nab the culprit. PTI COR SAB CK