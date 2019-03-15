scorecardresearch
Two women killed, 12 injured in roach accident

Badaun (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Two women were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between two vehicles in the Ujhani area here on Friday, police said. The accident took place in the morning near Bitroi turn on the Badaun-Agra road when a microvan collided with a mini truck, killing two women on the spot, Superintendent of Police (City) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said. The identity of the deceased is being ascertained, he said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital where the condition of four of them was stated to be serious, the SP added. PTI CORR SAB AQSAQS

