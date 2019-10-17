Two women killed as mound of earth caves in

Banda (UP), Oct 17 (PTI) Two women were killed and another seriously injured when the mound of earth they were digging in Kuruhum village caved in on them, police said on Thursday.The women were digging earth when the incident took place on Wednesday, Station Officer Durgvijay Singh said.While Marri (54) and Parbatiya (58) died before localscould pull them out, Suman (30) was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital, the SO added.PTI COR SAB DVDV