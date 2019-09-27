Two women killed in lightning strike in Almora

Dehradun, Sept 27 (PTI) Two women were killed after they were struck by lightning at a village in Almora district, officials said on Friday.The incident took place on Thursday at Chauna village in Daulaghat area, officials at the state emergency operation centre said.The women were identified as Munni Devi (45) and Kumari Sapna (21), both residents of Chauna village, they added. PTI ALM TDSTDS