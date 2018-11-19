scorecardresearch
Two women Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maha

Gadchiroli (Maha), Nov 19 (PTI) Two women Naxals were gunned down in an encounter with police commandos in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday morning, a policeofficial said.The gun battle broke out between the ultras and C-60commandos, a specialised combat unit of the Gadchiroli police,in Nihalkay forest area under Dhanora taluka around 8.30 am, Gadchiroli's Additional Superintendent of Police MahendraPandit told PTI.The commandos were on an anti-Naxal operation in the area since Sunday night, he said."The exchange of fire continued for about half-an-hour. Later, during a search, bodies of two armed women Naxalswere found," Pandit said.The combing operation was on in the area, he added. PTI CLS GK KJ

