Two workers killed after falling off scaffolding at construction site in Gr Noida

Noida (UP), Apr 23 (PTI) Two workers died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after they allegedly fell off the scaffolding at a construction site of a private building, police said.The incident took place in the afternoon when the workers fell off the 13th floor-level scaffolding of the housing society by the ATS group in Sector 150, the police said.The duo, identified as Ajay Malik (32) and Kishore Kumar (23), landed on the project's site engineer who also suffered injuries and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal said.The engineer has been identified as Bhanu Pratap Singh Rawat (28) and is a resident of Sangam Vihar in Delhi, while Kumar hails from Bihar and Malik is a native of Odisha, the police said.No complaint has been made with police so far in connection with the case, an official said. PTI KIS KJKJ