Two years of Yogi government a 'curse' for people: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) The two years of the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh have been like a "curse" for the people who are disappointed as the dispensation "failed" on all fronts, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed Monday. He alleged that the BJP government had not met any of its promises and it only tried to take credit of the works initiated by the previous SP government. "The present government could not implement any of its schemes in two years. It only tried to take credit of works initiated by the SP government. However, the people know the reality and the BJP stands exposed in front of them," he claimed. "The BJP government will be completing two years in the state tomorrow. This period has been like a curse for the people of the state who are disappointed and demoralised due to the government which failed on all fronts," Yadav alleged. The former chief minister said the law and order situation was becoming worse in the state and incidents of murder, loot, abduction and rape were on the rise. "The BJP government ruined the Dial 100 and 1090 women powerline launched by the SP government," he claimed. He termed the farmers a "harried lot" and said they were forced to commit suicide. Yadav alleged that with no investments in the state, the future of youths was dark. About the SP's alliance with the BSP and the RLD, Yadav said it was based on an anti-BJP ideology. He said the people will vote for the alliance to teach the BJP a lesson and no will fall for the confusion created by the Congress. PTI ABN AARAAR