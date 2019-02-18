Two youths arrested in UP for posting 'anti-India' remarks

(Eds: Adds arrest of another youth in Bhadohi) Shahjahanpur/Bhadohi (UP), Feb 18 (PTI) Two youths, one of them charged with sedition, were arrested in Shahjahanpur and Bhadohi districts of Uttar Pradesh on Monday for allegedly posting "anti-India" remarks on social media, police said. A youth, identified as Farhan, was arrested in Shahjahanpur for allegedly posting the picture of a burning tricolour with a slogan denouncing India on social networking site Facebook, SP (City) Dinesh Tripathi said. Members of a right-wing group lodged a complaint in this regard, following which Farhan was arrested, police said. In Bhaodhi, Zeeshan Khan was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable Facebook comment on February 15. The post went viral after which a sedition case was lodged against Khan and he was arrested, police said. PTI CORR ABN CK