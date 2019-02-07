scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Two youths killed after car falls into gorge in Shimla

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) Two youths died after their car fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district, police said Thursday.Nitish Ravat (26) and Vivek Deshta (24) were on their way to Sanjauli when their car fell into the gorge in Kelti on Wednesday night, Shimla, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pramod Shukla said.Nitish was a resident of Shron village and Vivek was from Jagtar village in Rampur tehsil, he said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the police station concerned, the DSP said. PTI DJI AD AD ANBANB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos