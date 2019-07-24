Two youths swept away by Yamuna current, one saved

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Two youths were swept away by the current in the Yamuna river in Shamli district but one of them was saved near a bridge, a police official said Wednesday.Adil (16) and Sameer (17), residents of Panipat in Haryana, were bathing in the river in Kairana town in the district Tuesday evening when the incident happened, the official said.Police managed to save Adil who was carried to a bridge by river currents, but Sameer has been missing. A search is under way for him.The youths were visiting Shamli, the official added. PTI CORR ABHABHABH