Ty Burrell to star in animated family comedy 'Duncanville'

Los Angeles, May 9 (PTI) "Modern Family" star Ty Burrell is set to feature in animated family comedy, "Duncanville".The show from Fox already has Amy Poehler on board, who will also serve as executive producer on the project with her Paper Kite Productions.According to Deadline, Burrell is cast as series regular opposite Poehler.The show centres around an average 15-year-old boy Duncan (voiced by Poehler) with a rich fantasy life, and the people in his world.Burrell will lend his voice to Duncan's father and husband to Annie (also voiced by Poehler), Jack. He is a classic-rock-obsessed plumber who is determined to be a better dad than the one he had. Annie is a parking enforcement officer who dreams of someday being a detective, lives in perpetual fear that her teenage son is one bad decision away from ruining his life and will do anything to stop him from doing so."The Simpsons" alums Mike Scully and his wife Julie Scully are the creators and are writing the script.Dave Becky of 3 Arts Entertainment is also attached to executive producer.Already announced as part of the recurring cast are Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa. Additional casting will be announced soon.Twentieth Century Fox Television and Universal Television are producing.The show is slated to air during the 2019-20 season. PTI RDSRDS