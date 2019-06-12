Tyler Perry to be named 'Ultimate Icon' at BET Awards 2019

Los Angeles, Jun 12 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry is set to receive Ultimate Icon Award at the 2019 BET Awards.According to Variety, the 49-year-old mutifaceted talent will be bestowed with the honour for his outstanding cultural impact in the entertainment industry.Popular for his "Madea" franchise, his recent directorial venture was "A Madea Family Funeral", which he both wrote and featured in.The ceremony will be held on June 23 at the 19th edition of BET Awards. Actor-comedian Regina Hall will host the awards show. PTI CORR RDSRDS